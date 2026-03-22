Brice Sensabaugh News: Not listed on injury report
Sensabaugh (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with the Raptors.
Sensabaugh will be back in action following a two-game layoff, which could shift Elijah Harkless back to the second unit and Cody Williams' usage could dip a bit. Through nine games in March, Sensabaugh has put in averages of 21.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.1 triples and 1.0 steals per contest.
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