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Brice Sensabaugh News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Sensabaugh (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with the Raptors.

Sensabaugh will be back in action following a two-game layoff, which could shift Elijah Harkless back to the second unit and Cody Williams' usage could dip a bit. Through nine games in March, Sensabaugh has put in averages of 21.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.1 triples and 1.0 steals per contest.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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