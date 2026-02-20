Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Sensabaugh will not start against the Grizzlies on Friday.

Sensabaugh got the starting nod in Utah's final outing before the All-Star break but will slide to the second unit in favor of John Konchar on Friday. Over six outings off the bench this month, Sensabaugh has averaged 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per contest.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
Author Image
Adam King
11 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago