Brice Sensabaugh News: Not starting Friday
Sensabaugh will not start against the Grizzlies on Friday.
Sensabaugh got the starting nod in Utah's final outing before the All-Star break but will slide to the second unit in favor of John Konchar on Friday. Over six outings off the bench this month, Sensabaugh has averaged 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per contest.
