Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Notches 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Sensabaugh racked up 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds over 24 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Rockets.

Sansabaugh's production for the Jazz has been pretty sporadic at times, but overall, he's been solid. Through 15 March contests, Sensabaugh has averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
