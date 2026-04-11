Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sensabaugh (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Sensabaugh took a seat for Friday's win over Memphis but will return to action in Utah's regular-season finale. He has started each of his last seven appearances, during which he has averaged 22.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per contest.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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