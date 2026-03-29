Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Pops for 26 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Sensabaugh ended with 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 loss to the Suns.

Sensabaugh has made the most of his opportunities during Utah's rash of injuries despite missing a few games over the past couple of weeks. The Ohio State product has logged seven starts this month despite spending most of the season stuck on the depth chart behind Lauri Markkanen and Ace Bailey. The short-handed situation has significantly heightened Sensabaugh's profile, and he'll likely keep up the production as the season comes to a close.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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