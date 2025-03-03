Brice Sensabaugh News: Pours in 21 points
Sensabaugh racked up 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 loss to the Pelicans.
The Jazz sat out most of their key players for rest and maintenance on the front end of this back-to-back set, so this performance was a bit of an outlier. As the season progresses, however, Sensabaugh could see his role continue to grow as the youth movement picks up speed in Utah.
