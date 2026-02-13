Brice Sensabaugh News: Pours in 28 in loss to Blazers

Sensabaugh totaled 28 points (8-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and four rebounds over 36 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to Portland.

The 28 points led the Jazz on the night. Sensabaugh was making his first start since Jan. 10 as Utah continues to juggle its lineup to facilitate tanking for the top of the lottery without running afoul of the league's load management rules, a tightrope the team hasn't always managed to walk successfully of late. Sensabaugh scored in double digits in nine of the last 11 games heading into the All-Star break, averaging 16.6 points, 2.7 boards, 2.6 threes, and 1.6 assists in 25.8 minutes over that stretch.