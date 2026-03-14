Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Pours in 31 in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Sensabaugh recorded 31 points (12-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Making his third straight start, Sensabaugh produced his best offensive performance since he erupted for 43 points against the Bulls on Jan. 14. The third-year wing has been very impressive at times this season when he's gotten a look with the first unit, and in 13 starts he's averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 boards, 2.5 threes and 2.4 assists in 30.1 minutes.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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