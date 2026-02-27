Brice Sensabaugh News: Provides 20 points from bench
Sensabaugh finished Thursday's 129-118 loss to New Orleans with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.
With several absences throughout the Jazz's roster, Sensabaugh was able to put in 25 minutes of work with the second unit. The third-year pro kept the good vibes going after posting 26 points in the loss against Houston, and his recent results have been equally impressive. He's averaged 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over the past nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1215 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline16 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries18 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value30 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2236 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More