Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Provides 20 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sensabaugh finished Thursday's 129-118 loss to New Orleans with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

With several absences throughout the Jazz's roster, Sensabaugh was able to put in 25 minutes of work with the second unit. The third-year pro kept the good vibes going after posting 26 points in the loss against Houston, and his recent results have been equally impressive. He's averaged 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over the past nine games.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
