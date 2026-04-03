Brice Sensabaugh News: Puts up 20 points in loss
Sensabaugh had 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 140-106 loss to the Rockets.
The Jazz might be struggling collectively, but Sensabaugh is one of several young players who have been putting up strong numbers to end the season. The third-year forward has started all but one of his last 11 appearances dating back to March 9, and he's reached the 20-point threshold nine times over that stretch. Sensabaugh has seen his numbers progress with each passing season, and he's on pace to post career-best numbers in points, assists and steals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week2 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 306 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2511 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 2511 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More