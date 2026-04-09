Brice Sensabaugh News: Receiving night off
Sensabaugh has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes.
Sensabaugh will get the night off after appearing in seven straight matchups for the Jazz. John Konchar figures to be the favorite to start in Sensabaugh's place Friday evening.
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