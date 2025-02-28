Brice Sensabaugh News: Retreating to bench Friday

Sensabaugh is not in Utah's starting lineup against Minnesota on Friday.

Sensabaugh has started in the Jazz's last three games, and over that span he has averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 24.3 minutes per contest while shooting 42.1 percent from three on 6.3 3PA/G/. Sensabaugh will come off the bench for Friday's contest due to John Collins returning from a back injury.