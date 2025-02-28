Fantasy Basketball
Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Retreating to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Sensabaugh is not in Utah's starting lineup against Minnesota on Friday.

Sensabaugh has started in the Jazz's last three games, and over that span he has averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 24.3 minutes per contest while shooting 42.1 percent from three on 6.3 3PA/G/. Sensabaugh will come off the bench for Friday's contest due to John Collins returning from a back injury.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
