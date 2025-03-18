Brice Sensabaugh News: Scores 13 off bench

Sensabaugh tallied 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes in Monday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

Sensabaugh has been in a rhythm from beyond the arc, knocking down three three-pointers Monday. In his last 10 games, the 21-year-old has converted three or more three-pointers seven times, shooting 46.6 percent from deep during that stretch. Despite being sent back to the bench after a brief run in the starting lineup, Sensabaugh has remained a productive and efficient scorer for the Jazz.