Brice Sensabaugh News: Scores 22 points off bench

Sensabaugh contributed 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to the Celtics.

Sensabaugh surpassed the 20-point mark for the second time over his last six games, and he's posted double-digit points five times over that stretch. He's been moving in and out of the lineup, and he's benefited due to recent resting strategy the Jazz has employed in recent weeks. Sensabaugh is having a solid sophomore year in the NBA, averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 54 contests (eight starts) so far.