Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Scores nine points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Sensabaugh notched nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 loss to the Kings.

Sensabaugh made the most of his limited minutes in this blowout loss. He's played well so far this season and is hitting 46.2 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc through his first 17 games, but his workloads are still pretty low. He could see his value increase quickly if the Jazz end up being sellers at the trade deadline.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now