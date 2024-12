Sensabaugh was assigned to the Jazz's G League affiliate Tuesday.

Sensabaugh will join Salt Lake City ahead of its matchup against the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday. The 21-year-old has played in seven consecutive outings for the parent club, during which he has averaged 10.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 21.3 minutes per contest.