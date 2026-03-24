Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Slated for night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Sensabaugh will sit out of Wednesday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes.

This looks to be a scheduled night off for Sensabaugh, who is averaging 21.4 points on 46.7 percent from the field over his last 10 appearances. Expect John Konchar and Blake Hinson to see more run in Sensabaugh's absence.

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
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