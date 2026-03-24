Brice Sensabaugh News: Slated for night off
Sensabaugh will sit out of Wednesday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes.
This looks to be a scheduled night off for Sensabaugh, who is averaging 21.4 points on 46.7 percent from the field over his last 10 appearances. Expect John Konchar and Blake Hinson to see more run in Sensabaugh's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 159 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 420 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 222 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More