Brice Sensabaugh News: Steps up with 16 points
Sensabaugh contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Spurs.
If Lauri Markkanen's (knee) injury requires him to miss more time, Sensabuagh should be in line for increased production. Although Sensabuagh had a quiet start to the season and has missed several games due to injury, but he's averaged 17 points over the past two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now