Brice Sensabaugh News: Strong finish to season
Sensabaugh closed with 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.
Sensabaugh started 12 of his last 14 games to close out a losing season for the Jazz, and he'll likely be battling for reserve minutes during training camp next fall. The third-year forward performed fairly well as a scorer, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 23.5 minutes per tilt through 75 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 76 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week10 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More