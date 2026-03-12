Brice Sensabaugh headshot

Brice Sensabaugh News: Thrives in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Sensabaugh notched 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to New York.

Sensabaugh started for a second straight game and surpassed the 20-point mark again, as he was coming off a 21-point effort in the win over the Warriors on Monday. Sensabaugh's numbers are often defined for the role he has, but he's been showcasing his scoring ability when coming off the bench as well. The former Florida standout has scored in double digits in all but two of his last nine outings while starting just twice in that span. During that eight-game stretch, Sensabaugh is averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

