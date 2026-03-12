Brice Sensabaugh News: Thrives in starting role
Sensabaugh notched 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to New York.
Sensabaugh started for a second straight game and surpassed the 20-point mark again, as he was coming off a 21-point effort in the win over the Warriors on Monday. Sensabaugh's numbers are often defined for the role he has, but he's been showcasing his scoring ability when coming off the bench as well. The former Florida standout has scored in double digits in all but two of his last nine outings while starting just twice in that span. During that eight-game stretch, Sensabaugh is averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 210 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1228 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Sensabaugh See More