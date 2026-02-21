Brice Williams Injury: Out Friday with illness
Williams was not available in Friday's 131-124 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks due to illness.
Williams missed this game after starting in the previous two contests and racking up 20 points during his most recent appearance. The versatile player is now questionable while he hopes to recover ahead of the next matchups. If he's sidelined for a longer period, his role could continue to be covered by John Ukomadu.
Brice Williams
Free Agent
