Brice Williams News: Efficient 16 points in return

Williams (illness) totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 102-94 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Making his return from an illness, Williams was the second-leading scoring for the Motor City Cruise on Thursday. The undrafted rookie has made 18 appearances (six starts) during the G League regular season, averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game.