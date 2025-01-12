Bronny James Injury: Dealing with illness

James (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has seen playing time in two of the Lakers' last three games, though he's played just three minutes across those two outings. While the Lakers' last two games have been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Monday's game is expected to be played, per Michael Wright of ESPN.com.