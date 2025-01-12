Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bronny James headshot

Bronny James Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

James (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has seen playing time in two of the Lakers' last three games, though he's played just three minutes across those two outings. While the Lakers' last two games have been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Monday's game is expected to be played, per Michael Wright of ESPN.com.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now