Bronny James Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised left heel, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

This appears to be a minor injury, so even if James isn't able to go Tuesday, he shouldn't miss much additional time. His last NBA action dates back to Nov. 10 when he logged two minutes against the Raptors. It's clear he remains on the outside of the rotation looking in at this point in the season.