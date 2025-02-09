Bronny James Injury: Out with wrist injury

James didn't play in Saturday's 125-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers due to a wrist injury.

After scoring 28 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Valley Suns, James took a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set. The severity of the wrist injury remains unclear, but this could've just been a precautionary absence.