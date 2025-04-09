Bronny James Injury: Questionable Wednesday
James (illness) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James was held out for Tuesday's loss against the Thunder due to an illness and could miss the second game of a back-to-back in Dallas on Wednesday. If he doesn't suit up against the Mavericks, the rookie guard's next chance to return to the floor will be Friday against the Rockets.
