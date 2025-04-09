Fantasy Basketball
Bronny James headshot

Bronny James Injury: Questionable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

James (illness) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James was held out for Tuesday's loss against the Thunder due to an illness and could miss the second game of a back-to-back in Dallas on Wednesday. If he doesn't suit up against the Mavericks, the rookie guard's next chance to return to the floor will be Friday against the Rockets.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
