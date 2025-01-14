Fantasy Basketball
Bronny James headshot

Bronny James Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 4:27pm

James (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Following an absence with an illness in Monday's game against the Spurs, James is in jeopardy of missing consecutive outings Wednesday. Even if the 20-year-old second-round rookie is unavailable against Miami, James' absence would not significantly impact Los Angeles' rotation.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
