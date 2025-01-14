Bronny James Injury: Questionable with illness
James (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Following an absence with an illness in Monday's game against the Spurs, James is in jeopardy of missing consecutive outings Wednesday. Even if the 20-year-old second-round rookie is unavailable against Miami, James' absence would not significantly impact Los Angeles' rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now