Bronny James headshot

Bronny James Injury: Remains out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 4:02pm

James (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Following an absence with an illness in Monday's game against the Spurs, James still isn't feeling well enough to play Wednesday. The 20-year-old second-round rookie's absence should not significantly impact Los Angeles' rotation, but James will have his next shot to return Friday against the Nets.

