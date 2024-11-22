Fantasy Basketball
Bronny James Injury: Won't play vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

James (heel) is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James is dealing with a bruised left heel and will be absent for a sixth straight contest. Even if healthy, he isn't expected to contribute much from a fantasy perspective. He hasn't played more than five minutes off the bench in any of his previous five regular-season outings. His next chance to play will come against the Suns on Tuesday.

