Bronny James Injury: Won't play vs. Denver

James (heel) is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James is dealing with a bruised left heel and will be absent for a sixth straight contest. Even if healthy, he isn't expected to contribute much from a fantasy perspective. He hasn't played more than five minutes off the bench in any of his previous five regular-season outings. His next chance to play will come against the Suns on Tuesday.