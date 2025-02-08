Bronny James News: Aggressive in G League win

James produced 28 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes Friday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 122-104 win over the Valley Suns.

James led South Bay in scoring and certainly wasn't shy on the offensive end. He's put up double figures in all five of his G League regular-season appearances, now averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 33.2 minutes.