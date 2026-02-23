Bronny James News: Assigned to G League
James was assigned to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James continues to bounce between Los Angeles and South Bay. He logged 25 minutes Feb. 10 against the Spurs but has otherwise struggled to see playing time in the NBA, so he should see opportunities to stay sharp while in the G League.
