Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

James was assigned to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to bounce between Los Angeles and South Bay. He logged 25 minutes Feb. 10 against the Spurs but has otherwise struggled to see playing time in the NBA, so he should see opportunities to stay sharp while in the G League.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
62 days ago
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
NBA
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Austin Remo
217 days ago
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
NBA
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
229 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken
Author Image
Dan Bruno
336 days ago
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the Injuries
NBA
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the Injuries
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 4, 2024