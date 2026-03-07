Bronny James News: Assigned to G League
Los Angeles assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
With minutes hard to come by at the NBA level, James will head to South Bay to get some live reps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2374 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights229 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action241 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken348 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the InjuriesNovember 4, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More