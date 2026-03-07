Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Los Angeles assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

With minutes hard to come by at the NBA level, James will head to South Bay to get some live reps.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
