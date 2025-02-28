Bronny James News: Assigned to G League on Friday

The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James will join South Bay for Friday's matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars. The rookie second-round pick has found his stride in the G League of late, logging 20 or more points in four of his last five outings with South Bay. The 20-year-old has averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 30.0 minutes per contest in 13 G League appearances.