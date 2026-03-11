Bronny James News: Assigned to G League on Wednesday
Los Angeles assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.
James generated just one assist in two minutes of play during Tuesday's game versus Minnesota before returning to practice with the G League club. He'll likely retain limited playing time at the NBA level for the remainder of the season but should have better chances of showing his skills in the G League, where he has made six starts since February, racking up at least 12 points in each of those outings.
