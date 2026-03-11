Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Assigned to G League on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Los Angeles assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.

James generated just one assist in two minutes of play during Tuesday's game versus Minnesota before returning to practice with the G League club. He'll likely retain limited playing time at the NBA level for the remainder of the season but should have better chances of showing his skills in the G League, where he has made six starts since February, racking up at least 12 points in each of those outings.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
78 days ago
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
NBA
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Austin Remo
233 days ago
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
NBA
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
245 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken
Author Image
Dan Bruno
352 days ago
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the Injuries
NBA
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the Injuries
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 4, 2024