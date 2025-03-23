Bronny James News: Assigned to South Bay on Sunday

The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James will return to the G League following a six-game stint with the parent club. The rookie second-round pick made an appearance in five of those six outings, averaging 5.4 points and 1.2 assists across 11.8 minutes per contest. James is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 30.7 minutes per game in 16 G League games.