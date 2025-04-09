Bronny James News: Available to play Wednesday
James (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James was held out of Tuesday's loss against the Thunder due to an illness, but the rookie will be available in this matchup and could see minutes off the bench. James is averaging just 9.3 minutes per game since the beginning of March, though, so he's not expected to have a big role in fantasy.
