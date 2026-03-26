Bronny James News: Back in G League
The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
James will presumably be available to play in Thursday's G League matchup against Sioux Falls. The Lakers may also elect to bring him back in time to be with the team for Friday's matchup against Brooklyn.
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