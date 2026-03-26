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Bronny James News: Back in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

James will presumably be available to play in Thursday's G League matchup against Sioux Falls. The Lakers may also elect to bring him back in time to be with the team for Friday's matchup against Brooklyn.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
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