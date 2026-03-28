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Bronny James News: Back in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

James will return to G League, where he has appeared in 13 regular-season games while averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 28.3 minutes per game. He'll get more reps with South Bay, though James did play in each of Los Angeles' last two games.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
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