Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 8:14am

Los Angeles assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.

James was recalled by the Lakers on Monday but is headed back to the affiliate team, where he has seen more regular minutes recently. He's a depth option at the NBA level but could hold scoring potential in G League play after averaging 15.0 points per game over his last six starts for South Bay.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
