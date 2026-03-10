Bronny James News: Back to G League
Los Angeles assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
James was recalled by the Lakers on Monday but is headed back to the affiliate team, where he has seen more regular minutes recently. He's a depth option at the NBA level but could hold scoring potential in G League play after averaging 15.0 points per game over his last six starts for South Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2377 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights232 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action244 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken351 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the InjuriesNovember 4, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More