Bronny James News: Back with parent club

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

James will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers, and he could end up entering the rotation with all of LeBron James (foot), Luka Doncic (calf), Austin Reaves (calf) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle) in jeopardy of missing the contest. The rookie second-round pick has averaged 17.6 points (on 41 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 30.5 minutes per game over his 14 appearances for South Bay on the season.