Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 8:54am

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

Though he joined the Lakers in advance of Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics, James was inactive for the contest. The second-year guard had played in back-to-back games with South Bay on Friday and Saturday, totaling 30 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals between the G League club's wins over the Texas Legends.

