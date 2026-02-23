Bronny James News: Back with parent club
The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.
Though he joined the Lakers in advance of Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics, James was inactive for the contest. The second-year guard had played in back-to-back games with South Bay on Friday and Saturday, totaling 30 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals between the G League club's wins over the Texas Legends.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2362 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights217 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action229 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken336 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the InjuriesNovember 4, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More