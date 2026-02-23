Bronny James News: Back with parent club

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

Though he joined the Lakers in advance of Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics, James was inactive for the contest. The second-year guard had played in back-to-back games with South Bay on Friday and Saturday, totaling 30 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals between the G League club's wins over the Texas Legends.