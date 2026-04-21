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Bronny James News: Cameo appearance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

James registered zero points (0-1 FG) over three minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 victory over the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

James played just three minutes, failing to record a stat for the second straight game. At this point, he is simply coming on to provide a small amount of rest for others, while not being seen when it matters. Barring any significant injures, don't expect to see James on the floor too much moving forward.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
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