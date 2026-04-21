Bronny James News: Cameo appearance in win

James registered zero points (0-1 FG) over three minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 victory over the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

James played just three minutes, failing to record a stat for the second straight game. At this point, he is simply coming on to provide a small amount of rest for others, while not being seen when it matters. Barring any significant injures, don't expect to see James on the floor too much moving forward.