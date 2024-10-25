Bronny James News: Expected to join G League Nov. 9th

James is expected to join the Lakers' G League affiliate -- the South Bay Lakers -- after the club's upcoming five-game road trip, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This does not come as a surprise as the Lakers look to develop James through the G League. South Bay will open its season at home against the Salt Lake City Stars on Nov. 9th, three days after the end of the road trip. The rookie saw three minutes of action Opening Night, during which he shot 0-for-2 and collected a rebound.