Bronny James News: First career points Wednesday

James totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one steal in five minutes during Wednesday's 134-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

James logged a mere five minutes off the bench and scored the first points of his NBA career. That said, the rookie has struggled to see consistent minutes and is expected to be sent to the South Bay Lakers, in the G League, once the Lakers' current road trip ends Nov. 6 in Memphis.