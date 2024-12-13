Bronny James News: Game high in return to G League

James recorded 30 points (13-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in South Bay's 106-100 G League loss to the Valley Suns on Thursday.

James led all players in scoring while operating under a green light to let it fly Thursday. The rookie has amassed 46 points (19-38 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 47 total minutes in his last two outings, compared to only 10 points (4-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 57 total minutes over his first two G League outings.