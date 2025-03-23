Bronny James News: Heads to G League
The Lakers assigned James to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James will return to the G League after he appeared in each of the parent club's last four games, during which he averaged 5.5 points and 1.5 assists across 10.8 minutes per contest. The rookie guard will presumably be in line for extended playing time in South Bay's next game Monday versus the Santa Cruz Warriors.
