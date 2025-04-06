Bronny James News: Not on injury report
James (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
James was a late addition to the injury report Friday and ultimately missed the 124-108 win over the Pelicans. The rookie will suit up Sunday, but he's not guaranteed playing time. James made six appearances in March, averaging 4.8 points in 10.5 minutes per game, but he hasn't seen NBA game action since March 22.
