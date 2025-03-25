Bronny James News: Posts career-best line in G League

James tallied 39 points (14-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 38 minutes Monday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 122-118 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

While the parent club began its four-game road trip Monday in Orlando, James stayed behind in Southern California and made his first appearance for South Bay in two weeks. He stepped in as the centerpiece of the South Bay offense and committed a season-high seven turnovers, but he more than made up for the sloppiness by delivering an elite shooting performance and surpassing his previous best scoring total by eight points. Through 17 outings with South Bay on the season, James is now shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range while averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 triples and 1.7 steals in 31.1 minutes per contest.