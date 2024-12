The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

James had a career night in Thursday's loss to the Valley Suns in the G League, notching 30 points (13-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes. Despite that terrific showing, he's not expected to crack the rotation at the NBA level just yet.