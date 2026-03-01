Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James will rejoin the parent club after being assigned to the G League on Monday. The second-year guard will be available for Sunday's game against the Kings, though he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bronny James See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
68 days ago
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
NBA
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Austin Remo
223 days ago
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
NBA
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
235 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Recap: NBA Week in Review, Player Shut-Downs & Records Broken
Author Image
Dan Bruno
342 days ago
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the Injuries
NBA
Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the Injuries
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 4, 2024