Bronny James News: Recalled to NBA
The Lakers recalled James from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James will rejoin the parent club after being assigned to the G League on Monday. The second-year guard will be available for Sunday's game against the Kings, though he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.
